Campaign Chemistry: Known president Ross Martin

by Alison Weissbrot Added 5 minutes ago
Campaign Chemistry

Martin talks about how the new agency, which just celebrated its two-year anniversary, is taking a scientific approach to creativity.

Two years ago, just before the pandemic broke out and changed our lives forever, three agencies merged to form Known, a company with a mission to change the tired agency approach.

Fast forward to today and Known has grown from 190 to 500 employees across creative, engineering and data science, working with clients including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia. 

Known, which starts every client engagement with a scientific approach, also has a unique approach to creativity and is behind Netflix documentaries like Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space and 'Jeen-yuhs,' a documentary about Kanye west.

Known President Martin chatted with Campaign us about how Known's approach is resonating in the market. Listen here now and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.

