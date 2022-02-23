Campaign Chemistry: Klarna CMO David Sandstrom

Last year, Klarna made its big debut in the U.S. market in the most American way possible: during the Super Bowl. Since then, it’s been steadily growing its presence here, most recently rolling out a physical card and inking a partnership with the Chicago Bulls.

For chief marketing officer David Sandstrom, Klarna has an opportunity to become a super shopping app, where content, commerce and influencer marketing coalesce. But there’s heady competition to become a “super app,” not the least of which is from major social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram with massive user vases.

As Klarna grows, Sandstrom’s challenge is to keep its edgy, rule-breaking brand fresh while scaling it to meet a global opportunity. In this episode, Sandstrom also talks about Klarna’s relationship with agencies and why it’s so hard to infuse the same creative caliber that goes into a 60-second spot into a CRM campaign.

Listen to this episode here now, and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.