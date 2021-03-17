Campaign Chemistry: Keith Cartwright

Clients today often find that once a new agency relationship kicks off, the very senior team that won them over in a pitch is nowhere to be found.

Cartwight, the eponymous agency founded by former 72andsunny ECD Keith Cartwight, aims to solve that problem. The agency, part of WPP, maintains a small team of senior talent and taps into Grey's global network to scale up on accounts when needed.

Cartwright, also the founder of nonprofit Saturday Morning, which aims to overcome biases against Black people in America, spoke with Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot about launching a new agency in a pandemic, what it means to make "audacious" creative work and how the industry is delivering (or not) against its DE&I promises.