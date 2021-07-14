Campaign Chemistry: John Gallegos

John Gallegos didn’t get into multicultural marketing on purpose.

But after taking a job in the space early in his career, Gallegos has been on a mission to adapt the way brands think about the discipline by teaching them to meet diverse audiences where they are, as opposed adapting diverse audiences to the general market. As CEO of United Collective, a creative multicultural agency with services across advertising, digital and PR, John is helping clients adapt as the U.S. shifts toward a minority White country.

As a serial entrepreneur, John also owns businesses in his local Southern California community, including a Mexican-inspired craft brewery and an allergy clinic, inspired by his son's story.

John joins Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot on this episode Campaign Chemistry to discuss what the industry is getting wrong when it comes to multicultural marketing, how to tackle vaccine hesitancy in the Hispanic community and why being involved in the local community makes him a better agency leader.