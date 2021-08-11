Campaign Chemistry: IBM CMO Carla Piñeyro Sublett

B2B marketing needs a refresh.

That’s the belief of Carla Piñeyro Sublett, the newly appointed chief marketing officer at IBM. A longtime B2B tech marketer, she has a vision of B2B marketing moving away from white papers and cold LinkedIn messages and toward embracing richer storytelling and creativity.

Piñeyro Sublett joined IBM in February, as the organization prepares to spin off its infrastructure services company, Kyndryl. With AI as its new focus, and under her leadership, IBM will start to tell richer stories about the role AI can play in society, such as how Watson is helping companies deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Tune into the interview here or wherever you listen to podcasts.