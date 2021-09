Lisa Utzschneider is CEO of Integral Ad Science. The ad verification company, which recently went public, helps advertisers ensure that their media dollars are spent on brand safe, viewable and fraud-free inventory — a difficult task in the murky programmatic ecosystem.

Utzschneider chats about IAS's growing focus on connected TV, the future of digital advertising without third-party cookies, how brand safety issues are evolving online and being a female CEO in ad tech.