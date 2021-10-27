Campaign Chemistry: Hyundai CMO Angela Zepeda and Canvas CEO Paul Woolmington

Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai, and Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide are a unique client agency pair.

Hyundai and Canvas have been working together since 2016, when Canvas was created as a joint venture between Horizon Media and Innocean, Hyundai's creative agency, to service the auto brand's account. Canvas operates independently, but the relationship enables longevity and allows close collaboration between creative and media, while allowing Canvas to gain outside expertise and attract the best talent.

Zepeda and Woolmington join this episode of Campaign Chemistry to discuss how Hyundai, a challenger brand in the US, is experimenting with new media channels and integrations as consumer media habits shift, how the pair are using media in interesting ways as the process of car buying shifts and what makes a successful and long-lasting client-agency relationship.

Listen now and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts!