Campaign Chemistry: Hyundai CMO Angela Zepeda and Canvas CEO Paul Woolmington

by Alison Weissbrot Added 3 hours ago

Zepeda and Woolmington talk about the changing nature of media and car buying and what makes a successful client/agency relationship.

Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai, and Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide are a unique client agency pair.

Hyundai and Canvas have been working together since 2016, when Canvas was created as a joint venture between Horizon Media and Innocean, Hyundai's creative agency, to service the auto brand's account. Canvas operates independently, but the relationship enables longevity and allows close collaboration between creative and media, while allowing Canvas to gain outside expertise and attract the best talent.

Zepeda and Woolmington join this episode of Campaign Chemistry to discuss how Hyundai, a challenger brand in the US, is experimenting with new media channels and integrations as consumer media habits shift, how the pair are using media in interesting ways as the process of car buying shifts and what makes a successful and long-lasting client-agency relationship.

Listen now and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts! 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS