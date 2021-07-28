Campaign Chemistry: GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard

You may remember GoDaddy as an OG website hosting platform, but it's expanded into much more since its 1997 launch, offering support for entrepreneurs trying to sell any product across any channel.

Enter CMO Fara Howard, who joined GoDaddy in 2019. When COVID-19 hit, GoDaddy sprung into action to support SMBs under her leadership, launching the Open We Stand platform and campaign that still lives on today to support struggling local shops.

Howard has a broad marketing background across CPG, fashion and tech. In this episode, she goes deep on how GoDaddy is expressing its value prop to the world and shares her experienced POV on in-housing vs. outsourcing creative.

Tune in here or wherever you listen to podcasts.