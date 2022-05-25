Campaign Chemistry: General Mills’ Melissa Wildermuth

In a world where the news is constantly bad – a raging war in Ukraine, an ongoing pandemic and children being murdered at school – leading with empathy is more important than ever.

Melissa Wildermuth, global creative director at General Mills, knows this well. Instead of leading her team, which spans all of the company’s storied snack brands, with ego and expertise first, she takes a flexible approach that democratizes creativity and allows team members to come up with bold ideas.

In this episode, Wildermuth sits down with Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot to discuss her leadership style and how it impacts creativity at General Mills and when and how brands can weigh in on societal issues. She also addresses the recent school shooting in Texas and how she is responding with her team.