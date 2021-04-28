Campaign Chemistry: General Mills Brad Hiranaga and Mindshare’s David Adelman

Added 5 hours ago

The client-agency pair discuss working together through the pandemic and what makes a successful partnership.

What makes a client-agency partnership work?

On this episode of Campaign Chemistry, we’re joined by Brad Hiranaga, chief brand officer in North America for General Mills, and David Adelman, head of Mindshare in Chicago. General Mills has been working with Mindshare since 2015, and counts the media agency as one of its few, always on partners.

The pair join Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot to discuss how they’ve developed a relationship built on trust while keeping ideas fresh, the relevance of pitches and what it takes on both sides to have a meaningful working partnership.

We also dive into how General Mills has worked with Mindshare to adapt to shifts in consumer behavior during the pandemic, while bringing their shared view on purpose driven brands and media to the forefront. The latter has been especially important for General Mills, which is based in Minneapolis at the heart of the social justice movements in the US last year. 

