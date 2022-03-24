Campaign Chemistry: Fandom chief marketing officer Stephanie Fried

Fried unpacks how Fandom is leveraging data to be the go-to destination for fans of all kinds.

Fandom might just be the biggest online platform you've never heard of, where millions of people gather each month to discuss and debate their favorite franchises, from Star Wars to Marvel.

Chief marketing officer Stephanie Fried joined the company in 2019 to codify the Fandom brand. In addition to spearheading the company's first major branding effort last summer, she leads 70 people across both B2C and B2B marketing focused on making Fandom a go-to destination for both fans and advertisers.

Fried shares her plans for Fandom in this episode, including using the platform’s reams of first-party data on fan preferences to fuel relevance both advertisers and movie studios and content creators.

Listen to this episode here now, and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.

