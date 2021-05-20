Campaign Chemistry: Facebook’s Mark D’Arcy

Creativity is the most powerful tool in business.

That’s the view of Mark D’Arcy, VP of global business marketing and chief creative officer at Facebook, where he works with marketers around the globe to use the platform’s various creative offerings to drive business.

D’Arcy, who started Facebook’s Creative Shop back in 2011, has been with the company as it transformed from the core Facebook platform selling banner ads on the right hand rail to a global collection of some of the most powerful marketing and creative tools in digital advertising. Now, D’Arcy works with businesses large and small on the platform to help them make the most of new technologies and consumer behaviors, such as e-commerce, and how they reshape people’s experiences with brands.

D’Arcy joins Campaign Chemistry ahead of Cannes Lions, where the company will be engaging with 500 guests from the agency community virtually. He chats with US Editor Alison Weissbrot about Facebook’s focus on small businesses, its approach to diversity, equity and inclusion in the marketing industry and how Facebook’s own business and brand has evolved in the last decade.