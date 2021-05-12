Campaign Chemistry: Dirty Robber

These days, it seems like brands are behind all kinds of entertainment — even if you don’t realize it.

Dirty Robber is the Oscar and Emmy winning production company behind the famous Nike documentary "Breaking 2" and the Netflix show "Two Distant Strangers." When working with brands, Dirty Robber runs the gamut from traditional advertising and short-form content to long-form documentaries and branded feature films.

On this week’s episode of Campaign Chemistry, Martin Desmond Roe, founder and creative director at Dirty Robber, and Jasper Thomlinson, executive producer at Dirty Robber, join Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot to chat about the rise of the brand film trend, its place in the future of marketing communications and how the process flips the paradigm of creative execution on its head.

