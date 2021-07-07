Campaign Chemistry: Deutsch LA’s Kim Getty and Karen Costello

Kim Getty and Karen Costello are one of the few female leadership duos in agencyland.

That’s given the CEO and CCO of Deutsch LA, respectively, a unique perspective on the industry’s diversity issues — and doubled their resolve to solve them. In short, the late nights and long hours expected of creatives make it difficult for women or people who want to start families to succeed.

Getty and Costello chat about the topic on this week’s episode of Campaign Chemistry, as well as Deutsch LA’s focus after it split from its New York sister office in October. The agency relinquished its office space in October and plans to move into its production facility, Steelhead, a growing focus for the agency as production and creative merge.