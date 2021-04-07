Campaign Chemistry: Del Monte CMO Bibie Wu

136-year-old Del Monte may be best known for its classic fruit cups and canned fruits and veggies. But for chief marketing officer Bibie Wu, innovation is always top of mind.

The company, which has been expanding out of the can and into the freezer aisle over the past few years, is balancing its legacy with keeping up with new consumer habits, such as online grocery shopping and the need for quick, healthy meals on-the-go.

Wu is also focused on Del Monte’s purpose, which she brought to life through the Growers of Good brand platform and a partnership with education charity Growing Great, which helps educate kids on sustainable and healthy eating.

As an Asian female leader in her organization, Bibie has been at the center of the DE&I conversation at the organization and talks about using her position to make change.