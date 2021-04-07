Campaign Chemistry: Del Monte CMO Bibie Wu

Added 3 hours ago

Wu talks about innovation, brand purpose and the DE&I movement.

136-year-old Del Monte may be best known for its classic fruit cups and canned fruits and veggies. But for chief marketing officer Bibie Wu, innovation is always top of mind.  

The company, which has been expanding out of the can and into the freezer aisle over the past few years, is balancing its legacy with keeping up with new consumer habits, such as online grocery shopping and the need for quick, healthy meals on-the-go. 

Wu is also focused on Del Monte’s purpose, which she brought to life through the Growers of Good brand platform and a partnership with education charity Growing Great, which helps educate kids on sustainable and healthy eating. 

As an Asian female leader in her organization, Bibie has been at the center of the DE&I conversation at the organization and talks about using her position to make change.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS