Campaign Chemistry: David global creative chief Pancho Cassis

by Alison Weissbrot Added 2 hours ago
Campaign Chemistry

Cassis chats about recent work for Burger King and Corona and teases some 2022 Super Bowl Ads.

Pancho Cassis joined David in 2019 as global chief creative officer, just months before the world went into lockdown. That left him building and managing teams as far away as Miami and Brazil from his home in Madrid.

But the team delivered great work, including Budweiser's infamous decision to sit out the Super Bowl after decades of sponsorship and Burger King's award-sweeping Stevenage challenge. Consistency has been the key to success for David, as its nine-year relationship with Burger King has proven through its numerous accolades.

Cassis also chats about where he's looking for talent in a tight market and how creative agencies have an opportunity to be strategic business partners to brands. And he gives a hint at David’s upcoming Super Bowl ads. 

Tune in here now and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS