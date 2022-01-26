Campaign Chemistry: David global creative chief Pancho Cassis

Pancho Cassis joined David in 2019 as global chief creative officer, just months before the world went into lockdown. That left him building and managing teams as far away as Miami and Brazil from his home in Madrid.

But the team delivered great work, including Budweiser's infamous decision to sit out the Super Bowl after decades of sponsorship and Burger King's award-sweeping Stevenage challenge. Consistency has been the key to success for David, as its nine-year relationship with Burger King has proven through its numerous accolades.

Cassis also chats about where he's looking for talent in a tight market and how creative agencies have an opportunity to be strategic business partners to brands. And he gives a hint at David’s upcoming Super Bowl ads.

Tune in here now and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you listen to podcasts.