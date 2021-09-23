Campaign Chemistry: Citi’s Nikki Darden

Nikki Darden, head of global marketing integration, DE&I brand strategy, and internal brand engagement at Citi, has a role that seems to span a few different jobs. But she says they all come together in how the Citi brand is presented globally and internally, particularly on issues related to DE&I.

Darden joins Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot on this week’s episode of Campaign Chemistry to talk about why Citi was the first major bank to sign on to Mastercard's True Name initiative, how brands can execute on purpose-driven campaigns and where the financial services and marketing industries are progressing when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.