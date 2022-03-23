Campaign Chemistry BONUS EPISODE: Agency of the Year

The advertising industry is back in person – and it feels so good.

On Wednesday night, the industry gathered at the Edison Ballroom in New York City to celebrate Campaign US’ 2022 Agency of the Year Awards finalists and winners. As Campaigns most prestigious US awards program, Agency of the Year recognizes exceptional talent and businesses in the creative and media industries working on behalf of brands.

After a night of champagne and celebration, Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot sat down to debrief the event with editorial director Steve Barrett. She’s also joined by Kerry McKibbin and Greg Hahn, president and chief creative officer of our 2022 Agency of the Year: Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

We’ll be back to our regularly scheduled programming next week.