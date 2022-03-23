Campaign Chemistry BONUS EPISODE: Agency of the Year

by Alison Weissbrot Added 42 minutes ago
Campaign Chemistry

Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot sits down with editorial director Steve Barrett and leadership at our 2022 Agency of the Year: Mischief @ No Fixed Address to debrief the big night.

The advertising industry is back in person – and it feels so good.

On Wednesday night, the industry gathered at the Edison Ballroom in New York City to celebrate Campaign US’ 2022 Agency of the Year Awards finalists and winners. As Campaigns most prestigious US awards program, Agency of the Year recognizes exceptional talent and businesses in the creative and media industries working on behalf of brands. 

After a night of champagne and celebration, Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot sat down to debrief the event with editorial director Steve Barrett. She’s also joined by Kerry McKibbin and Greg Hahn, president and chief creative officer of our 2022 Agency of the Year: Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

Tune in now to catch highlights from a fabulous evening, and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts. 

We’ll be back to our regularly scheduled programming next week. 

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US