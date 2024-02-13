Campaign Chemistry: The best and worst moments of Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII has come to a close, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

But at Campaign US, we were watching for the ads.

In this episode, editor-in-chief Alison Weissbrot, creative editor Sabrina Sanchez and reporter Bailey Calfee break down the most viral moments of the game, from Cetaphil’s creator controversy to NYX’s last minute ad pull to Taylor Swift chugging a beer and Usher bringing his (peace up) A (town down) game.

We also share our favorite and least favorite ads of the night and break down how USA Today’s Ad Meter results compared with those of our own panel of chief creative officers.

Listen to this episode and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.