Campaign Chemistry: AT&T’s Alicia Dietsch

5G may sound like a lot of hype, but businesses are already adopting the technology on a broad scale. That’s according to Alicia Dietsch, SVP of business marketing at AT&T, who has been helping organizations from Delta Airlines to Texas A&M University adopt the faster, low latency wireless offering.

In addition to 5G, Dietsch has focused the past year on rapid shifts in business connectivity needs as companies pivoted to working from home. Her own marketing team also shifted to meet customers in a virtual world, incorporating virtual into its events strategy and working more closely with the consumer team.

Dietsch, who has been with AT&T since 1991, talks about why B2B marketing is a misnomer, why businesses will be the first to kick off the 5G revolution and what's made her stay at AT&T for 30 years.