Campaign Chemistry: Annex88 CCO Andre Gray

After a spurt of momentum in 2020, the industry is in a state of stasis when it comes to making progress on diversity, equity and inclusion.

That’s why a group of industry leaders launched Blackweek last month, a new conference aimed to reframe the conversation about DE&I to push action and economic progress for historically underrepresented groups.

Andre Gray, chief creative officer at Annex88, is one of the cofounders of Blackweek. He hopes the forum helps finally move historically underrepresented groups into the center of conversations and business decisions — where they belong.

In this episode, he chats about Blackweek’s vision as well as the current state of DE&I in advertising and why now is the time to double down.