Campaign Chemistry: Alma’s Isaac Mizrahi

Brands are still not investing enough against fast-growing multicultural audiences.

That’s the view of Isaac Mizrahi, co-president and COO of multicultural ad agency Alma. Mizrahi started his career client-side in Brazil at brands including Coca-Cola and T-Mobile, giving him a first hand account of the road blocks to fully embracing multicultural marketing from the inside.

Now, as an agency leader, he advocates for his clients to allocate appropriate budgets to the hispanic audience, which is quickly growing to become a dominant US demographic.

In this episode, Mizrahi chats about the opportunity with the Hispanic audience, what brands are missing and which brands are getting it right.

Tune into this episode here now, and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you listen to podcasts.