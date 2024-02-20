Campaign Chemistry: Accenture CMO Jill Kramer

by Alison Weissbrot
Added 19 hours ago The Information
Kramer chats about how she straddles the chief marketing and comms officer role and how she is pushing for greater accessibility in marketing.

Jill Kramer has the unique challenge of marketing an organization as sprawling and complex as Accenture in ways that are simple to understand. 

Her combined role as chief marketing and communications officer gives her a unique purview to do so, leveraging the insight from Accenture’s more than 700,000 global employees to better tell the story of its brand. 

In addition to her day job, Kramer is the head of Accenture’s disability employee resource group. In the fall, she spearheaded Accenture’s partnership with Disability:IN and TD Bank to bring together other marketing and communications leaders across the business world to put accessibility at the forefront of everything they do.

In this episode, Kramer also chats about how Accenture’s marketing and comms teams are structured and how the organization works with Accenture Song and Droga5 to spread its message. 

Listen to this episode and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.

