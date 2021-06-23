Campaign Chemistry: 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz

by Alison Weissbrot Added 3 hours ago

Kaplowitz discusses the 4A’s big focus areas: diversity, equity and inclusion and the return to the office.

The industry is making progress on moving the DE&I conversation beyond the ‘D’ with programs that promote equity and inclusion. And much of the winning work at Cannes this year has a big focus on social justice. 

But there’s still work to do behind the camera, says Marla Kaplowitz, CEO of the 4As. 

As the leader of the industry trade association for advertising agencies, Marla is most focused on all of the big issues agencies are grappling with today — from DE&I, to navigating the future of work and evolving client relationships. She joins Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot to discuss all this and more on this episode of Campaign Chemistry.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS