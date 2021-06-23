Campaign Chemistry: 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz

The industry is making progress on moving the DE&I conversation beyond the ‘D’ with programs that promote equity and inclusion. And much of the winning work at Cannes this year has a big focus on social justice.

But there’s still work to do behind the camera, says Marla Kaplowitz, CEO of the 4As.

As the leader of the industry trade association for advertising agencies, Marla is most focused on all of the big issues agencies are grappling with today — from DE&I, to navigating the future of work and evolving client relationships. She joins Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot to discuss all this and more on this episode of Campaign Chemistry.