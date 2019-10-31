Campaign celebrates industry's inclusive and creative work

It’s all fine and well to talk about inclusive advertising and marketing, but the winners at Campaign’s annual Inclusive & Creative awards have turned words into action.

At Campaign, we believe in celebrating work that genuinely makes a difference, and the 20 winning campaigns showcased last night did just that.

Topics ranged from the plight of transgender people in Brazil to the issue of unconscious bias facing women in the workplace.

"What an incredible night. It’s an honor to host events like these - ones that highlight progressive, boundary-pushing, inspiring work," said Campaign US editor Lindsay Stein.

The audience made up of creatives, friends and family were nearly moved to tears as they watched stories of discrimination, triumph, and pain.

But what was important was what came after. Conversation. Genuine conversations amongst those attending about what they had seen, and how we can as an industry- and as humans, strive to do better.

"Thank you to Squarespace, VMLY&R and our judges for helping us showcase pieces of creative that truly represent the richness and diversity of 21st century America. And once again, congratulations to our honorees," Stein said in closing.