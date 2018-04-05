Campaign appoints industry veteran Lindsay Stein as U.S. editor

Stein takes the reins of Campaign's New York City office.

Haymarket welcomes Lindsay Stein as editor of Campaign U.S.

The industry veteran joins Campaign after spending two and a half years at Ad Age as an agency reporter. Before that, she spent five years at Haymarket sibling PRWeek as a consumer marketing reporter. Stein also previously served as a feature writer and reporter for youth sports media company Youth1. She brings a plethora of expertise to a team currently ramping up coverage of everything creative, media and marketing.

"I'm honored to join Campaign U.S., which has an incredible reputation and footprint internationally," said Stein. "It's such an exciting opportunity to bring fresh thinking and a new vision to the publication here in the states."

Stein will report to Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign, who added: "Lindsay is a first class journalist, with a brilliant nose for news and compelling features, and a properly impressive contacts book. I’m so proud to have her at the helm of Campaign US, driving our development in America and playing a key role within our global editorial team."

Stein attended the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, where she majored in magazine journalism. Outside adland, you’ll find her training for all sorts of crazy obstacle course runs and producing and casting for indie films.

