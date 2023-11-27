Campaign Agency of the Year Global Awards 2023: entries now open

Entries are now open for Campaign’s fourth annual Agency of the Year Global Awards, a chance to showcase creativity as well as business acumen.

Attracting entries from across four continents, these awards provide a global arena, where agencies compete directly with each other, regardless of size.

The awards are judged by a select panel of global and regional chief marketers; those in a position to hire shops and authorize budgets.

The early bird deadline is January 18, 2024, with the standard deadline four weeks later on February 15, 2024.

The shortlist will be announced in April 2024, before winners in June.

A “testament to our people”

Celebrating creative excellence, effectiveness and talent, along with a range of additional measures such as new-business performance, thought-leadership, innovation, culture and values, these awards are unique in that they recognize the top all-round performers on the globe.

At the last awards, held in May this year, Wunderman Thompson won Global Network (Integrated) of the Year, while its global chief executive, Mel Edwards, took the accolade of Agency Leader of the Year.

Edwards, who will become global president of VML Group following the merger of VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson, said: “It’s testament to our people and their commitment to delivering innovative creative across the full depth and breadth of our global capabilities.

“I hope our employees around the world take pride in this win, as it’s down to every single one of them.”

Meanwhile, Havas Red won Campaign’s PR Agency Global Network of the Year. James Wright, global CEO, Havas Red, and global chairman of Havas PR Network, said: “Winning has been a great tribute to our Redsters, who bring undeniable passion, fearless ambition, and incredible ideas to life every day.”

First live awards ceremony

Winners will be revealed at the awards’ first live ceremony at London’s Carlton Tower Jumeirah on June 13, ideal timing for a pre-Cannes Lions Festival warm-up en route to the sunny Promenade de la Croisette.

The black-tie event will bring together judges and the world's top agencies, with a sparkling drinks reception followed by a three-course dinner, before the unveiling of the 2023 winners, with time to network and celebrate.

Entries are now open. Find out more at the Agency of the Year Global Awards website.



See the full list of last year’s winners here: Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards.