Camp + King is Papa John's new creative agency of record

Papa John’s has named Camp + King as its creative AOR as the company gears up to launch a new campaign featuring Shaquille O’Neal.

"We wanted a creative team who could showcase Shaquille’s unique, authentic relationship with the Papa John’s brand. We believe Camp + King is the right partner for us," Karlin Linhardt, Papa John’s global chief marketing officer said.

"We were impressed with the energy and insights they brought in their creative concepts and look forward to debuting an exciting new campaign this fall."

Camp + King will take on creative and strategic responsibilities across Papa John’s brand marketing channels immediately.

The business will be led out of the agency’s Chicago office and supported by its San Francisco headquarters.

Melissa Richards-Person, chief brand officer at Papa John’s, said: "Camp + King shares our commitment to having diverse talent both behind and in front of the camera. Their team will add new perspective and ideas as we write the next chapter for the brand."

Kristin Barbour, managing director at Chicago, who will lead the business, added: "Papa John's has always been a leader in quality. As a personality who is larger than life, Shaquille sets a natural path for the brand to touch the hearts and minds of its customers. That's what pizza is all about - bringing people together over fun."