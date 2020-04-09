Calling all Dr. Fauci fans: Come join BSSP's #FauciArt initiative

When one thinks pop culture icon, medical professionals aren’t usually at the top of the list, but Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) is hoping to change that with its new #FauciArt initiative.

America’s top healthcare professional, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has already attracted a major following as he guides the country through the COVID-19 crisis.

But BSSP believes his fandom should be bigger, which is why the agency is calling on everyone to turn his image into a work of art.

The design challenge was posed to well-known artists, other agencies and local art schools, but anyone can join by tagging #FauciArt as they post their masterpieces.

Digital art, classical reimaginings and more have all been posted so far, all in an effort to keep Dr. Fauci in the spotlight.