Calling all Dr. Fauci fans: Come join BSSP's #FauciArt initiative

by Michael Heusner Added 36 minutes ago

What began as an internal initiative, has grown into a call to support for America's No. 1 doctor.

When one thinks pop culture icon, medical professionals aren’t usually at the top of the list, but Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) is hoping to change that with its new #FauciArt initiative. 

America’s top healthcare professional, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has already attracted a major following as he guides the country through the COVID-19 crisis. 

But BSSP believes his fandom should be bigger, which is why the agency is calling on everyone to turn his image into a work of art. 

The design challenge was posed to well-known artists, other agencies and local art schools, but anyone can join by tagging #FauciArt as they post their masterpieces.

Digital art, classical reimaginings and more have all been posted so far, all in an effort to keep Dr. Fauci in the spotlight. 

