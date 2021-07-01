California Pizza Kitchen introduces new menu item with open letter from…a chickpea?

An unexpected spokesperson appealed to readers of The Los Angeles Times and Sun Sentinel with an open letter seeking to start a movement.

A chickpea (yes, a chickpea) penned a piece begging readers to save it “from a lifetime of monotony.” The media placement, which appeared as full-page ads in both papers on June 22, is part of California Pizza Kitchen’s plan to promote its new Chickpea Crust Pizza.

The letter tells the story of how the chickpea is now rising above its role in just hummus to a key ingredient in pizza, a household favorite.

“I'm grateful to the hummus community for keeping me relevant since 7500 BC, but the time for revolution is now,” the chickpea wrote. “Everything I’ve done up to this point has led me to this moment. I’ve been crushed, smashed, held back and underestimated, but 10,000 years is long enough. No longer will I be classified as ‘just a snacking dip.’ And gone are the days of being the flavorless alternative to a potato chip.”

The chickpea explained that it derived inspiration from cauliflower which has gone on to “achieve greatness and now lives the impossible dream as the foundation for better-for-you pizza.”

“It’s time for me to be the best version of myself - crispy, fibrous, protein-packed and downright delicious,” the chickpea added.

California Pizza Kitchen’s Chickpea Crust Pizza provides an alternative that is lower in carbs than the restaurant chain’s Original Hand-Tossed menu item, is high in protein and fiber, gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly, according to a statement from the brand.

Innovation has always been a vital part of the company, which was the first to serve the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza in 1985, and the first national casual dining restaurant to offer GIG-validated Gluten-Free Crust in 2013 and Cauliflower Pizza Crust in 2018. This campaign had to be just as innovative.

“We challenged our agency partner Allison+Partners to come up with an idea that would break through the clutter,” said California Pizza Kitchen CMO Scott Hargrove.

Allison+Partners came up with the idea to tell the new pizza crust’s story from a product-centric POV that aligns with the brand’s focus on innovation.

A full social media campaign is also supporting the launch across California Pizza Kitchen’s owned channels.

The glow-up is �� Chickpea isn't just hummus anymore.



Chickpea Pizza Crust now launching in select Los Angeles & Florida markets. Learn more at https://t.co/v9ry6Oio13 and try it on your favorite #CPK pizza today! #ChickpeaCrust #GlutenFreeCrust #GlutenFreeOptions pic.twitter.com/8ZJ7MTImij — calpizzakitchen (@calpizzakitchen) June 22, 2021

Hargrove emphasized that this campaign goes beyond promoting the new product, but also tells a broader story about California Pizza Kitchen. Despite being quiet through the pandemic and restructuring, the chain is accelerating forward.

California Pizza Kitchen CEO Jim Hyatt is engaging in a week-long media tour to both launch the product and tell the company’s business momentum story.

Ultimately, there are two messages that Hargove hopes the campaign sends to the public.

“First, this is what we do best—we do innovation,” he said. “We are leading, we are the first national restaurant brand to launch this product. Two, that California Pizza Kitchen has momentum, and we are operating from a place of strength. We are ahead of plan and we are above pre-COVID 2019 levels. We are accelerating.”

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.