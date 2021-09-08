Calendly appoints Tina Dobie as chief customer officer

Digital scheduling platform Calendly has appointed Tina Dobie as its first chief customer officer.

In the new role, she will oversee the scheduling software company’s customer experience team, including those responsible for onboarding customers, account management and customer support. She will report to founder and CEO Tope Anwontona as part of the executive team and be based in Austin, Texas.

Dobie joins Calendly after more than two decades of experience in the SaaS and management consulting industries, most recently serving as chief customer officer at WP Engine, a WordPress digital experience platform.

“Today’s era of remote work presents massive opportunities to improve the meeting experience for every organization and their customers; our platform was built based on this vision,” said Tope Awotona, founder and CEO of Calendly in a statement. “We’re very fortunate Tina has joined our leadership team and can’t wait to see how she applies her decades of experience managing global teams and strategy to help our customers use Calendly to more seamlessly connect.”

Calendly, which launched in 2013, is a software platform that makes it easy for people to schedule remote meetings. The company saw significant growth over the last year as people shifted to working from home en masse, leading to a $350 million fundraising round in January. The Atlanta-based startup is now used in 116 countries by more than 50,000 people. It is currently valued at $3 billion.

“As organizations face increased pressure to deliver, there’s a greater need to arm them with technology that will make them more empowered and successful when they’re meeting with their customers,” said Dobie in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to lead an outstanding team and inspire and optimize the ways we deliver a world-class experience to our customers at Calendly.”