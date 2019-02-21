Cadillac goes all in for new Academy Awards campaign

This is the sixth year that Cadillac is the exclusive partner for the Oscars, but it’s the first time that the automaker has leveraged the Academy Awards as a 360-degree platform for a new campaign.

The initiative, "Rise," includes four TV commercials featuring Cadillac’s SUV lineup, an on-site red carpet activation, a pre-show broadcast integration with ABC, talent partnerships with Oscar nominees and Hollywood stars, digital and social components and more.

Created by Rokkan, the creative aims to celebrate Cadillac’s heritage of innovation, while ushering in the new generation of its SUV portfolio.

The campaign also revitalizes the Cadillac Crest, bringing forward a bit more of the horizontal blue lines to form a staircase shape to represent "the brand’s upward determination and drive to succeed."

"‘Rise’ gives life to the spirit of perseverance that has always been part of Cadillac," said Deborah Wahl, CMO of Cadillac in a statement. "The new Crest treatment illustrates the brand’s determination and will to succeed — the same traits possessed by those winners who ascend the staircase to the stage at the Academy Awards. It’s the perfect platform to showcase our aspirational Cadillac SUV lineup."