Cacique seeks to be in all American kitchens with help from Gallegos United

GALLEGOS United is the new agency of record for Cacique, a grocery brand of Mexican cheeses, salsas and chorizos that is aiming to become a staple in American kitchens.

Work will start immediately and encompass brand strategy, creative development across all channels and social media.

For both GALLEGOS United and Cacique, the partnership indicates a shift in strategy. Typically, clients, including TurboTax, Comcast and Chic-fil-A, come to the Huntington Beach, Calif., agency to create campaigns for the niche, Hispanic market. In the case of Cacique, one of the main strategic goals will be to bring the so-called niche brand to the broader population.

"In this case, it is a little bit flipped," said John Gallegos, founder and chief executive officer of GALLEGOS United. "Here, the challenge is how do we build from their core, which is Mexicans and Latinos, with their line of Latin-inspired food. How do we continue to protect and grow that core audience, because it is growing, and take it bigger."

As GALLEGOS and Cacique develop strategies, they see a stepped approach that will grow from the familiar—salsa outsells ketchup in the United States—to introducing queso fresco and chorizo to all American homes.

"Cooking condiments, quesadillas, charcuterie boards...how far can we take this brand of high-quality Mexican food?" asked Gallegos. "We will look at the portfolio of products and the different consumer segments and create the best go-to-market for each."

"Committed to leading the Mexican foods category and accelerating our household penetration, we sought collaborative, creative partners who would work with us to continue to elevate our authentic products," stated Gil de Cárdenas, chief executive officer of Cacique, based in Monrovia, Calif.

Approximately 9 percent of U.S. restaurants serve Mexican foods. IBISWorld estimated 4.8 percent annualized growth in the category between 2014-2019, reaching $60 billion in sales.

At-home preparations are also growing in the U.S., driven in part by the expanding Hispanic population. A Statista report cited that 44 percent of Americans have bought Mexican food at retail stores.