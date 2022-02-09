BYJU’S FutureSchool inspires young space explorers to take on the universe

BYJU’S FutureSchool, an online learning platform, is encouraging budding space explorers to investigate the universe through its “Code A Satellite” program.

The program offers a 144-class online coding curriculum that provides children access to Ayana, an operational satellite scheduled to launch this summer. Children that complete 125 classes can access Ayana, which has 30 onboard sensors and cameras for students to design, code and analyze. BYJU'S FutureSchool students in grades 1-12 can enroll in the course.

Children in the program will take part in space missions, including detecting stars and constellations, monitoring satellite eclipses, reading Earth’s thermal radiation, detecting forest fires from space and capturing clouds for weather forecasting.

To promote the program, BYJU'S FutureSchool tapped animation and design studio Lobo to create a digital spot called “If I Had a Satellite.” Valentina — a young girl named after the first woman to go to space, Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova — sings the song, “If I Had a Satellite,” in her bedroom.

Valentina’s bedroom transforms into space, where she meets the friendly satellite Ayana. The duo explore the universe — including Mars — before snapping a selfie to remember their adventure.

The spot, which will include translations for Portuguese and Spanish, was directed by Lobo’s Aron Aguiar. The music was composed by TikTok star Little Monarch and lyrics were written by BYJU’S FutureSchool’s global creative director, Michael Zulawinski.

The concept was also created by Zulawinski, who wanted to feature a girl in the campaign.

“Science or STEM education is usually geared for boys,” he said. “But girls are just as interested in those things.”

The spot was scripted around Zulawinski’s lyrics.

“I had to get in touch with my inner child and try to be as innocent as possible,” Aguiar said. “The key was to transpose childsplay into space with a bit of fantasy to show this was a kid's point of view.”

The animation process was more complex. At first, the spot was conceptualized with animation similar to that of a video game, like Roblox or Minecraft. But, Lobo evolved that idea to create a stylized world that flowed more like real-life space. The spot also includes some 2D animation.

For Aguiar, it was important to showcase Valentina’s emotions to better understand her friendship with Ayana.

“Ayana doesn’t have humanoid features or traits,” he said. “The main challenge was to create that readable friendship between the two without Ayana expressing too much. So, her movements were always dependent upon Valentina's actions.”

Zulawinski is hopeful that the spot will nudge children to ask their parents to enroll them in the class by evoking a sense of whimsy.