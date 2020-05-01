All those bustling NYC sounds we miss so much are now on Spotify

This week’s Unexpected Fire Album Drop Award goes to The New York Public Library.

In a love letter to Manhattan, the institution has compiled bustling soundbites which make us yearn for the Big Apple.

It worked with Mother New York and Spotify to gift us irreplaceable earhole snippets of the underground rush hour, crowded parks and noisy neighbors. Ah, how we miss them all.

"For 125 years, the Library has supported New Yorkers and, through its collections, chronicled the City’s day-to-day life," said Carrie Welch, the Library’s chief of external relations.

"During this challenging time, the Library is offering a wide range of e-materials and remote programs and services to continue to support and strengthen our communities. This album is a different and creative way we can help: providing an entertaining distraction that allows New Yorkers access to something we are all missing: many of the quintessential sounds of the city we know and love."

The New York Public Library has offered New Yorkers a vast array of remote, digital programs and services since it temporarily closed its 92 physical locations beginning on Saturday March 14 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The system has offered digital library cards and more than 300,000 e-books to browse, borrow, and read via its e-reader app SimplyE (and has seen a 13 percent increase in e-book borrowing).