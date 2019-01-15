Bushmills' unforgivingly energetic drive for whiskey

"Irish whiskey is more than pickleback shots and green hats on St. Patrick's Day."

Those are the words of Jeffrey Schiller, brand director at Bushmills, who’s celebrating the launch of a new drive to turn more Americans onto one of the nation’s fastest-growing whiskeys -- Red Bush.

"RED. SET. GO." was created in partnership with Virtue, Vice Media’s agency.

"For 'RED.SET.GO' we wanted to reframe Irish whiskey for the next generation of whiskey drinkers," said Schiller.

"The next generation wants real experiences and honest brands so we wanted to show the real side of Ireland, shot on the streets of Belfast and set to Irish punk. We made RED BUSH for those truly epic nights and we made 'RED.SET.GO' to document those truly epic nights."

The unforgivingly energetic 60-second spot follows a pack of Belfast locals from dusk to dawn on a lively night out, with Red Bush in hand. The red-hued anthem immerses viewers in the Ireland unseen. Set in Belfast’s alleyways, underground raves, tunnels and cobblestone streets, the video is backdropped against the gritty single "Louder" by locals Kid Karate.

Bushmills aims to invest more than $77 million in 2019 to double production capacity over the next five years to meet the increasing demand.

Red Bush is now one of the fastest growing new Irish whiskeys on the market, maturing 96 percent in volume over the past year.

Jess Toye, creative director at Virtue, added: "When concepting 'RED. SET. GO.,’ we dove into what the brand is all about -- a new, bold and unexpected whiskey. We wanted to pay homage to its Irish roots, but not as a caricature of itself like most whiskey brands.

"Instead, we wanted to show the spirit of today’s Belfast by casting locals and using an up-and-coming Irish punk band to soundtrack the spot. We also deviated from showing your typical aspirational ad with a start and finish, but focused on the feeling of drinking RED BUSH - the excitement and energy of being in the moment."