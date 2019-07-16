Busch hosts pop up 'Schop' with unlimited beer for life -- but you have to find it first

Hey, you. Yeah, you -- the one wasting time at work by reading an article about free beer. UNLIMITED free beer, actually.

Busch is jumping on the cultural bandwagon in the best kind of way (ironically) with its first Pop Up Schop created with Lucky Generals agency.

It’s located somewhere deep inside a national park, and the @BuschBeer Twitter account will be dropping hints in the lead up to the one day extravaganza on July 20.

Something big is popping up soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/OJS9eaOfBC — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 15, 2019

"We wanted to take the concept of the traditional pop up shop and flip it on its head in a very Busch way," says Daniel Blake, Senior Director at Anheuser Busch.

"Busch has the best fans out there who are always up for a little challenge, so we know they’ll be out in the forest finding our hidden Schop. The chance to win beer for life also doesn’t hurt!"

As part of its ongoing partnership with the NFF, Busch has also pledged to plant 100 trees in a national forest for every visitor who arrives at the Schop. The pledge is part of the Anheuser-Busch family of brands’ continued commitment to creating a Better World, and will help the NFF move towards its goal of planting 50 million new trees in America’s forests by 2023.

Hosted by the Busch Guy himself, there will be no price tags on any items in the Schop, and all visitors will have the chance to win a series of prizes, including America the Beautiful passes to our great National Parks, a cabin getaway for four, Busch branded coolers koozies, flannels, and much more.

Dreams are real they’re hidden somewhere in a national forest.