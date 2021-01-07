Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

Burger King introduced a new look on Thursday, marking the fast food franchise’s first rebrand in more than 20 years.

The quick-serve restaurant giant’s updated aesthetic includes changes to its menu, décor and signage, social media assets and employee uniforms. The visuals are bolder and harken back to retro designs of the 1970s and 1980s.

One of the biggest changes was to the iconic Burger King logo, which dropped the recognizable blue curve it’s used since 1999. The new emblem, rendered in a font called “Flame,” emulates the classic logo Burger King used from 1969 to 1999.

Burger King said in a press release that the "minimalist logo seamlessly meets the brand evolution of the times.”

During a Zoom call this week, Raphael Abreu, head of design at Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International, gave Campaign US a virtual tour of a recently remodeled Burger King restaurant in Miami.

The revamped eatery includes a Whopper design suspended from the ceiling, digital menus, self-ordering kiosks and barstool seating.

Abreu explained the rebrand is about “taste and quality” and the color palette is inspired by the Burger King’s menu. The relaunch also reflects Burger King’s commitment to serving Whoppers with no preservatives, colors or flavors from artificial sources, a change the fast food company announced in September by putting the burger’s ingredients on its packaging.

Burger King’s pledge for a cleaner menu is reflected in the restaurant’s décor, which boasts a commitment to flame-grilled burgers across its walls. Burger King will continue to be transparent about its ingredients by printing the Whopper recipe on its packaging.

The new look extends to Burger King’s employees, who will wear uniforms that blend contemporary and casual style with bold graphics. Other innovations include double drive-through lanes and pick-up lockers for customers to safely enjoy their meals amid the pandemic.

Burger King’s remodeled restaurants will roll out gradually over the next several years globally and in the U.S.

The revamp comes after the fast food chain’s sales declined 7% in the most recent quarter as the pandemic rages on. McDonald’s similarly unveiled new packaging in November after its total sales revenue dropped 30% in July.