Burger King salutes our frontline heroes and all you 'couch potatriots'

A big, aristocratic tip of the oversized top hat to the creative mind (or minds) that birthed Burger King’s new pandemic slogan: "Couch potatriot."

This fine piece of word-smithery anchors a campaign that celebrates first responders on the frontline of COVID-19 and all the rest of us who are heroes in our own right by staying put on living room furniture.

"Stay Home of the Whopper" is a salute to all those social distancing and generally playing by the rules. The spot, created in partnership with FCB, highlights BK’s work helping healthcare workers, including giving away around 250,000 Whoppers to nurses. Because nurses love whoppers. The American Nurses Foundation will distribute codes for nurses to order Whopper Sandwiches for free through the BK mobile app.

Gabriel Schmitt, co-CCO at FCB New York, said: "Having to stay home comes with a lot of discomfort and uncertainty about the future. But now, it’s the most patriotic thing we can do. I’m inspired by BK’s desire to do its part during this incredibly challenging time."

Regular folk can join BK in supporting the cause by texting "THANKS" to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation directly to the foundation.

And to help make the choice of staying home even easier, BK is waiving all delivery fees on orders more than $10 through its mobile app, to inspire people to "do the least they can for their country."

Do it. Do it for couch potatriotism.