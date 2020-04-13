Burger King offers free Whoppers to students, but there's a catch

by Michael Heusner Added 6 hours ago

You may want to brush up on your problem-solving skills for this promotion.

School may be out, but Burger King is taking students to class with its new promo, which offers free sandwiches in exchange for some brainpower.

From April 13th through April 20th, registered Burger King app users between the ages of 13 and 18 will have a chance to solve an equation and walk away with a free Whopper. 

Subjects include math, biology, chemistry and literature.

The promo is meant to encourage kids to continue their studies despite school closures across the country, but the questions will undoubtedly give plenty of adults a run for their money, as well. 

Daily questions will be released on Burger King’s Instagram and Facebook pages. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS