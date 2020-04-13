Burger King offers free Whoppers to students, but there's a catch

School may be out, but Burger King is taking students to class with its new promo, which offers free sandwiches in exchange for some brainpower.

From April 13th through April 20th, registered Burger King app users between the ages of 13 and 18 will have a chance to solve an equation and walk away with a free Whopper.

Subjects include math, biology, chemistry and literature.

The promo is meant to encourage kids to continue their studies despite school closures across the country, but the questions will undoubtedly give plenty of adults a run for their money, as well.

Daily questions will be released on Burger King’s Instagram and Facebook pages.