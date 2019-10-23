Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is unlikely brand behind 3D-printed sneakers

Bulleit is having a 3D printer moment.

The whiskey brand has unveiled limited edition sneakers made with the technology as part of a collaboration with Dallas-based street artist Kyle Steed and industrial designers Tangible Creative.

Bulleit is on a mission to celebrate those who are pushing the frontier of their craft and share the same pioneering spirit that the brand was founded on.

"The sneaker and mural designs represent the community of artists, designers and leaders in tech and innovation that come together to push the boundaries of the cultural frontier," said artist partner Kyle Steed.

"When we talk about innovation, it's just as much about human connection as it is technology. Where we are many parts ourselves as individuals, only by coming together as a community of creators and innovators can we make something bigger."

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sVE0ZQ4MyCc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The sneakers took more than 200 hours to develop and required a machine running an additional twelve days straight to produce.

They will be officially launched at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience in Dallas this Thursday, where art, mixology, technology and design will converge to bring people together for an immersive and innovative 3D printed experience.

It will include the impressive Bulleit 3D printed bar, some of the world’s first 3D printed cocktails and live mural art painting from Steed.

"What was really special about that was that we were able to explore new frontiers with the support of the brand and really dig deep into research and development to make something that was new and cutting-edge," said Nevaris Crawford, CEO of Tangible Creative.

"There are a number of limitations with 3D right now and accessibility, but Bulleit pushed us to create something that was both practical yet boundary-pushing using some of the latest materials out there.