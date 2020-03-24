Buffalo Wings pays tribute to the spirit of sports

Between the postponement of the 2020 summer Olympics and the suspension of most major league sports in the U.S., it’s a pretty tough time to be a sports fan.

But the spirit of sports is a tenacious one, as ESPN has shown with its turn to marble racing and sign spinning over professional baseball and basketball, while NASCAR has taken things to the virtual world.

These alternative initiatives embody Buffalo Wild Wing’s latest campaign, #SportsLiveOn which is a heartwarming tribute to what sports are really about.

Created by The Martin Agency in just six days, the campaign shows that sinking that paper ball into the garbage can from across the room can make anyone feel as if they had just banked the winning shot in game seven of the NBA finals.

Sports are not a program on TV, it’s really about the human spirit, and the perseverance it takes to perform at your best.