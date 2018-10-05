Budweiser seeks agency partner for global soccer platform

Budweiser has invited agencies to pitch for its global soccer (football) platform, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

This past summer, Budweiser launched its largest global campaign in more than 50 countries ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The brand has been the official beer sponsor of the World Cup for 32 years.

People with knowledge of the matter told Campaign that 10 or more agencies have been invited to compete for the business.

Representatives from AB InBev were not immediately available for comment.

Over the last few years, Budweiser has been changing up its agency roster. The brand worked mainly with Anomaly since 2011, but has been giving more assignments to VaynerMedia as of late, as well as David Miami.

Anomaly, which has handled the last seven Super Bowl spots for Budweiser, sat this year’s out as the beer brand sourced creative ideas for the commercial from a number of agencies. Representatives from Anomaly were not immediately available for comment about the new global brief.