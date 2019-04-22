Budweiser lets Mother Nature control radio ads for Earth Day

One of VaynerMedia’s latest media buys literally went like the wind.

The agency put its faith in Mother Nature for a Budweiser campaign that involved custom radio ads in the wind’s path to celebrate Earth Day.

The weather took Bud’s message that it is now brewed with 100 percent renewable electricity via turbines across the country.

Adam Lock, group creative director at VaynerMedia, said: "The story was one of innovation, so we wanted to tell it in the most innovative way possible. Rather than using traditional methods, we decided to trust the wind with more than just brewing the beer, we trusted her with our message too.

"So for 96 hours we tracked the wind in real-time and then bought radio time in the towns she passed through. The wind literally mapped out our media buy -- and in turn affected our creative message with custom scripts written for each town along the route.

"This campaign reimagined how traditional media channels can be used. Terrestrial radio has always been used to tell a brand story, but we set out to have it be an embodiment of the brand’s story."

The radio spot creative was specific to the city that the wind traveled to and from. To accurately track this, VaynerMedia used the National Digital Forecast Database.

It began in Billings, Oklahoma, home to the brand's wind turbine farm Thunder Ranch. Then it travelled to Oklahoma City and even brought the message to a town with a population of zero in the middle of Missouri.

All in all, the 96 hour marathon covered 24 towns, five states and 1,300 miles.

"On Earth Day, we are reminded more than ever that we are responsible for cultivating a culture that prioritizes sustainability, efficiency, and innovation, as it pertains to our environmental impact," said Monica Rustgi, vice president marketing at Budweiser.

"Last Spring, Budweiser announced that our beer in the U.S. is now 100 percent brewed by wind power. We are proud of our sustainability commitments and developed these advertisements to not only shed light on Budweiser’s initiatives, but to also drive important conversations about how we can change our world for the better."