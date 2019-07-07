Budweiser becomes first official beer sponsor for National Women's Soccer League

USA takes home the Women’s World Cup trophy for a record fourth time.

Over the coming days, we will celebrate all the incredible work this game-changing team has done on and off the field, including its impact on culture and equality.

But as the hype peters out the U.S. athletes will return to their clubs, where many of the games will be played in front of half-empty stadiums.

Budweiser wants to change this. That’s why it has announced a multi-year partnership to become the first official beer sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

"Budweiser has supported the U.S. Women’s National team for three decades," said Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser. "But we realize there is so much more Budweiser can do. Becoming the official beer sponsor of the NWSL is our way of not just supporting the U.S. Women’s Team once every four years, but also supporting women’s soccer every single day."

The deal makes Budweiser one of the biggest sponsors of the NWSL, with naming rights to the playoffs, the championship, the MVP trophy, and a newly created "Most Valuable Supporter" award for the league’s biggest fan.

Budweiser will activate the sponsorship locally, with support of the teams and stadiums. And its commitment will not stop at the end of the NWSL season. An innovative off-season program will give NWSL players immersive training on the business side of sports from Budweiser executives.

"We are thrilled to embark on a long-term partnership with Budweiser," said Amanda Duffy, President of the National Women’s Soccer League. "Budweiser’s support is significant and will amplify the visibility and influence of the league, our players and avid supporters.

"This collective goal to advance women’s soccer in the United States will only further propel the efforts of NWSL, as we look to bring the passion for World Cup play back home to league games."

Brandi Chastain, U.S. soccer legend, added: "As a player, you always strive and hope for long term commitments from sponsors to support and grow the game. Budweiser’s sponsorship of the NWSL shows that they aren’t just a champion of women’s soccer abroad, but that they are invested in the further development of the sport in their own backyard."