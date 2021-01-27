Bud Light Seltzer turns lemons into lemonade in first Super Bowl spot

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade wants people to turn 2020’s struggles and inconveniences into flavorful lemonade.

The Anheuser-Busch brand, launched in January, released its first-ever Super Bowl commercial titled “Last Year’s Lemons” on Thursday. The 60-second ad will air on CBS during the game on Feb. 7.

In the spot, a group of friends reflect on how their lives changed during the pandemic.

“When did Bud Light Seltzer start making lemonade?” one woman asks. ”Probably when 2020 handed us all those lemons,” her friend replies. A third pal takes a trip down memory lane, declaring: “2020 was a lemon of a year.”

The commercial recreates the strange year’s relatable moments, as people try to celebrate important occasions that get ruined by an invasion of lemons.

One couple rings in the New Year before lemons ruin the celebration. A group of coworkers watch from their office as people try to escape lemons raining down in the street. Lemons crash a couple’s wedding, and ruin a man’s DIY haircut, hitting his head. Lemons even rain down during a baseball game featuring cardboard cutout fans.

A voiceover closes out the spot with the message that Bud Light Seltzer is packed with lemonade flavor “after a lemon of a year."

“We wanted to use some of those relatable moments from 2020, whether it's a bad haircut, a postponed wedding or canceled travel plans, and take those lemons and turn them into Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade,” Conor Mason, senior brand director of Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, told Campaign US. ”We wanted to provide the fun and the humor that people expect from the Super Bowl, and from Bud Light.”

Fans will also be able to turn lemons into Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade on game day. When either team has a turnover, fans can tweet with #LemonsIntoLemonade and #Sweepstakes to win a case of Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade.

The spot was filmed in late 2020, abiding by CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines. The cast wore masks between takes and observed social distancing on set.

Big beer brands celebrated a renaissance in 2020 as people were forced out of bars and into grocery store aisles to purchase alcohol. Bud Light’s U.S. retail store sales fell 3.1% in 2019 but surged back up by 1.9% during the first quarter of 2020.

Bud Light Seltzer’s debut Super Bowl ad comes after Budweiser announced it won’t be running an in-game spot for the first time since 1983. The beer brand will allocate the funds to coronavirus vaccination efforts.