Bud Light leans into live music with Post Malone and Dive Bar Tour

Beer. Dive bar. Post Malone.

There’s nothing not to love about those three things. Unless you don’t like those three things. In that case, this story isn’t for you and should move on -- I suggest this article.

For all others, Bud Light is bringing back is famous Dive Bar Tour and taking Post Malone with it after a successful Nashville event last year.

"The last Dive Bar show in Nashville was super fun," said the superstar. "’m excited to do the next one in the legendary New York City."

He joins a line up of top artists scheduled to play at a location in Manhattan on August 5.

There has long been a connection between Post Malone and Bud Light. The artist is known for almost always having a Bud Light in hand on stage.

"If there was ever an artist we wanted to bring back to the Dive Bar Tour stage, it’s definitely Post," said Shana Barry, director of experiential at Bud Light.

"We’ve watched him grow from an artist who was posting his music to SoundCloud to now selling out stadiums around the world. We’re so proud of how far he has come and are so happy to be with him on this journey. It feels very full circle. We’re really looking forward to this special show and have a few other surprises in store for Posty fans."

Announced earlier this year, the latest edition of Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour expanded to more cities and is set to showcase its most diverse set of musical acts to-date. Post Malone is the fourth artist on the 2019 tour schedule, joining Brett Eldredge, Judah and The Lion, and FLETCHER, who all performed earlier this year.