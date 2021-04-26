Bud Light launches summer stimulus proposal to bring back fun

Bud Light has a 100-page long idea on how to make summer 2021 epic.

On Tuesday, the beer brand introduced a $10 million “summer stimmy” campaign, a formal stimulus proposal to bring back some good old fashioned fun for adults 21 and older.

As part of the package, Bud Light will give away 100,000 tickets to NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, WBNA and NWSL games, and complimentary beer for legal-age drinkers in participating bars, using a QR code. People will also have the chance to win Bud Light merch.

Bud Light will also host free concerts and other live events throughout the summer, adhering to CDC guidelines.

People can win prizes by endorsing or proposing addendums to the proposal, which lives on a dedicated website.

The campaign, led by Weber Shandwick, will run through the summer across social media and TV. It also includes a 60-second spot, featuring comedian Sam Richardson reading the stimulus as if he’s on C-Span, and a partnership with Rob Gronkowski. who be the “Bud Light secretary of summer” and propose his own addendums to the bill.

Bud Light wants to get people excited about returning to normalcy as vaccinations ramp up, said Andy Goeler, VP of marketing at Bud Light.

“[Bud Light] is all about fun, getting people together and sociability,” he said. “The last year was a challenge for us, because sports, music and bars are the three big passion points for Bud Light consumers. As we start to come out of this pandemic, it's a great time for us to help bring back fun.”

Bud Light will drop another spot featuring a bill approval announcement.

The bill includes light-hearted proposals, such as “expanding the months of June, July, and August to thrice their current duration,” and calling on the nation’s beach umbrella manufacturers to ramp up production.

“[The stimulus] is a very culturally relevant topic right now, and that's important for us as a brand,” Goeler said.