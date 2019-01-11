Bud Light to include ingredients on packaging

Your next case of Bud Light will most-likely come with an ingredients label.

The serving facts are being slapped on the sides of all packs in a bid to increase transparency.

They will hit stores as soon as February.

"While ingredient labels are not required, consumers deserve to know more about their beer," said Andy Goeler, VP of marketing at Bud Light.

"When people walk through a store, they are used to seeing ingredient labels on products in every aisle, except for the beer, wine and spirits aisle. As the lead brand in the category, we believe increasing on-pack transparency will benefit the entire beer category and provide our consumers with the information they expect to see."

In addition to listing the ingredients, the packaging will also include: serving size, calories, total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, carbohydrates, sugars and protein.

Bud Light has released two new spots -- "King’s Speech" and "Arrows" -- to make noise about the drive.