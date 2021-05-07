BSSP appoints new leadership for media, strategy and production teams

Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners (BSSP) has brought on Kerri Stumpo, Liz Corsini and Jake Bayham in new leadership roles.

Stumpo joins as head of media and communications strategy, and Corsini was appointed head of production. Bayham, who served as BSSP’s strategy director, was promoted to head of strategy. Schofield was also hired as the newest executive integrated producer, reporting to Corsini. Stumpo, Corsini and Bayham will report directly to CEO Tracey Pattani.

The new appointments tip the scales of the leadership team, with women occupying five exec positions.

“It was absolutely part of the agency’s vision, but we have more work to do there,” Pattani told Campaign US. “We are not done.”

Flexibility is also “key,” for the agency, which is located in Sausalito, California, when considering new hires, said Pattani. Stumpo is based out of Chicago, and Corsini is located in Los Angeles, where she will oversee the production team and manage the agency’s in-house content studio.

Stumpo is an industry vet, previously OMD’s senior director, integrated planning, where she led integrated media and communications strategy for McDonald’s nationally. She also held senior media positions at PHD Worldwide, Publicis Health Media and MediaHub//Mullen.

In her new role, Stumpo will help clients evolve their media strategies and lead media intelligence, strategy, investment and performance across all channels. The “integrated agency model” was appealing for Stumpo, who calls herself a “media strategist by nature.”

“The best work happens when you're truly integrating media and creative to find the most innovative ways to reach and engage with consumers,” Stumpo said. “Part of why I chose BSSP was the opportunity to partner with some of the best and brightest creatives in the industry.”

Stumpo is entering the role looking to “upscale and evolve” BSSP’s capabilities to help clients evolve their media strategies.

Corsini, for her part, has worked with agencies including 72andsunny, Anomaly, Cashmere and Tool, creating work for brands like Apple, Jaguar, Google, Facebook and Activision. Her work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, Clios and One Show Pencils, among others.

Schofield joins BSSP from Crispin Porter Bogusky, where she oversaw production on accounts including ESPN, FootJoy and Sovos Brands.

As for Bayham, he previously oversaw strategy for BSSP clients including ESPN, NBA 2K and Mitsubishi, and will combine research, method planning and creative storytelling as head of the strategy team.

BSSP will continue to hire for more resources within the department, Bayham said, adding that it will make the agency “stronger.”

















